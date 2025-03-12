The Undertaker makes WWE return; comes face-to-face with 6 ft 6 in giant

The Undertaker briefly returned at a WWE show. He came face-to-face with another top star.

Ad

Oba Femi has been on a destructive path ever since his NXT debut. He quickly won the NXT North American Championship and dominated the ring as champion. Even after losing the title, he didn't stop his momentum, continuing to win the NXT Championship. Now, Oba is facing his toughest challenge yet.

A couple of weeks ago, Moose appeared on NXT and confronted Oba Femi. Following this, Femi challenged Moose to a NXT Title match at Roadblock. This was Oba's toughest challenge since Moose matched Femi in size and strength. The huge implications of this match even caught the attention of a WWE legend.

Ad

Trending

As Moose was headed out to his match, he ran into The Undertaker. Taker told him that he was impressed by The Ruler and reminded him how important his match was tonight. He then told the NXT Champion to go out and defend his yard. The 6 ft 6 in star confidently walked away.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Oba Femi will be able to overcome the X-Division Champion Moose tonight on NXT Roadblock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback