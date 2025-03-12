Current champion suffers first loss in WWE 

The NXT Championship was on the line at WWE Roadblock this week, as Oba Femi defended the coveted title against Moose. This was only the TNA wrestler's second match with the company.

Ad

The Ruler hit the TNA X-Divison Champion with a big chop and took him down with a clothesline. The latter sent Oba to the floor but he was dropped on the apron with a big chop. Moose big booted Oba Femi off the apron but the Nigerian star slammed him on the apron.

The WWE NXT Champion performed the Fall From Grace but his opponent rolled to the floor. Moose sent Oba to the stairs, and the NXT star ran into a big boot. The TNA wrestler tried to hit a forearm off the corner but ate an uppercut. The Ruler hit an AA and the fans started chanting "Cena sucks!" Moose planted Oba with a Superplex and the latter reversed it into a vertical suplex.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The two stars traded shots and Moose hit a powerbomb for a two-count. Moose sent Oba through the announce table and hit a spear in the ring for a two-count.

Oba Femi then finally hit Moose with the Fall From Grace and won the match to retain the NXT Title. This was the latter's first loss in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback