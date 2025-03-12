  • home icon
After Rhea Ripley, another female WWE Superstar loses her title before WrestleMania 41

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 12, 2025 02:14 GMT
Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley is now a former Women's World Champion (Source: WWE.com)

Another female WWE star just lost her title. She is the second person after Rhea Ripley to lose her title before WrestleMania 41.

Both Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer signed with the WWE last year. They formed a brief alliance during their initial months in the company and even teamed up against Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. However, it was clear that despite their alliance, they both wanted to be at the top of the women's division.

Giulia won the NXT Women's Championship from Roxanne Perez at New Year's Evil 2025. On the other hand, Stephanie Vaquer won the NXT Women's North American Championship from Fallon Henley at Vengeance Day 2025.

Despite winning the two top singles titles on offer in the black and silver brand, Stephanie and Giulia were not satisfied as they wanted to see who was the best woman in NXT.

Hence, they agreed to face off in a title vs. title match tonight at WWE NXT Roadblock. Both women brought out their best performance for this match and the crowd was also involved.

During the bout, the audience seemed to turn on Giulia as they wanted The Dark Angel to win. The fans soon got their wish after Stephanie pinned The Beautiful Madness to capture both titles.

Giulia is now the second female star to lose her title after Rhea Ripley lost her Women's World Championship last week on WWE RAW.

It will be interesting to see if Stephanie Vaquer will continue to defend both titles or if she will have to relinquish one title.

Edited by Harish Raj S
