WWE Hall of Famer heaps praise on IMPACT Wrestling's Deonna Purrazzo 

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze recently lavished praise on IMPACT Wrestling's Deonna Purrazzo, calling the reigning Knockouts Champion one of her favourites.

Purrazzo's run in IMPACT Wrestling over the last year has received widespread acclaim, with many calling her the best female champion in the business. Since being cut from WWE in April 2020, Deonna Purrazzo has time and again proved the global juggernaut failed to recognize her potential as a star.

Responding to a video posted by IMPACT Wrestling's Twitter handle, in which Purrazzo speaks about the promotion's thriving Knockouts division, Blayze listed Purrazzo among her favourites.

"WOW!! This is absolutely amazing and beautiful. I am so proud of you @DeonnaPurrazzo U have been one of my favorites. Don’t know if it’s the bond of Italian names. However I think most of all it’s the respect I have for all women that work the entire platform." tweeted Blayze

The IMPACT Wrestling star was quick to acknowledge Alundra Blayze's message, thanking her for always being on her side and believing in her.

"Thanks for always being on my side & believing in me", tweeted Purrazzo

Alundra Blayze recently teased a match with the IMPACT Wrestling star

Last month, Alundra Blayze responded to a tweet by Deonna Purrazzo in which she called herself "The Prophet." The WWE Hall of Famer challenged the Knockouts Champion to a match and claimed she could squash her.

The IMPACT Wrestling star, too, responded in the affirmative and accepted the former 3-time WWE Women's Champion's challenge.

Bring it Hall of Famer... 👀 https://t.co/bjuGD0qeW9 — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) May 17, 2021

Since Alundra Blayze revealed in a recent interview that she wants to wrestle a retirement match, there's a possibility of this clash materializing. The prospect of seeing two trailblazers of their respective generations battle it out will surely be a sight to behold.

Do you want to see Deonna Purrazzo and Alundra Blayze lock horns in IMPACT Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

