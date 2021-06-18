Alundra Blayze reveals which WWE Superstars she wants to face in a potential retirement match

Former WWE and WCW star Alundra Blayze (a.k.a Madusa) recently revealed who she would like to face in a potential retirement match.

Madusa is a 3-time WWF Women's Champion. Her last WWE match was at the Evolution pay-per-view. She was a part of the 20 woman battle royal match which was won by Nia Jax.

Speaking on Chavo Guerrero’s Suplexes and Cervezas podcast, Alundra Blayze named two potential opponents from the current WWE roster who she'd like to face in a retirement match as well as one Hall of Famer:

"I want a retirement match. I never had one. No [I didn’t have one]. What do you think? If I had trained at least three months to get in there and do whatever. That’s a great question. So in today’s — and it just isn’t WWE, right? But again, tell me if this sounds weird: So, I would love to choose somebody that I know that would take care of me because of just my fragility. I’m fragile basically. I’m not fragile, but I am older, but I am forgetful, but I am this and that. I want somebody that could carry me. I think Nattie would do that with me and I think, oh my God, Beth Phoenix would do that. I’d feel comfortable. I think Charlotte [Flair] and I. Oh my God, a lot of people say Charlotte and I so that’s that." H/T: Post Wrestling

Alundra Blayze made an infamous start to her WCW career in 1995

In 1995, Eric Bischoff and WCW made some big signings as Nitro went head-to-head with RAW on Monday nights. One of the more controversial debuts during the Monday Night Wars turned out to be that of former WWF Women's Champion Alundra Blayze.

Blayze made her WCW debut on an episode of Nitro in December 1995. On instruction from Eric Bischoff, Blayze famously dropped the WWF Women's Championship belt (which was still in her possession) into a bin. Blayze later said that she did this reluctantly.

Alundra Blayze retired in 2001 and entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

