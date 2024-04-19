Ash by Elegance believes Jordynne Grace "ran circles" around WWE Superstars at Royal Rumble

Ash By Elegance recently spoke about a potential match with TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.

Ash debuted for TNA Wrestling at Hard to Kill in January 2024. Less than two weeks later, Jordynne Grace sent shockwaves across the industry by walking into the Women's Royal Rumble match as the TNA Knockouts World Champion.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the woman formerly known as Dana Brooke in WWE said that she was impressed by Grace's performance:

"I watched the Royal Rumble and I see Jordynne representing TNA and I'm like, 'This is amazing!' It was really one of the (first) times that I have seen Jordynne work and I felt like she ran circles around those girls. She was so dominant and so strong." (6:00 onwards)

Ash By Elegance also said that watching Grace at the Rumble made her want to face the Knockouts World Champion as she would bring out a different side of Ash that the world hasn't seen yet.

Ash By Elegance explains a "passing of the torch" moment with Jordynne Grace, Trinity (Naomi), and herself

The Royal Rumble in 2024 saw more than just Jordynne Grace make an appearance as TNA Knockouts World Champion, but also saw the return of former WWE Superstar Naomi, who went by Trinity in TNA.

Grace beat Naomi to win the Knockouts World Title at TNA Hard to Kill, the same show where Ash By Elegance debuted. Speaking of the show, and her debut, Ash believed it was a passing of the torch moment with the three women:

"I feel like when I had come to TNA, Jordynne had gone to the Royal Rumble and Trinity (Naomi) was on her way out. It was a passing the torch type thing." (5:42 onwards)

Naomi has had success since joining WWE, where she will challenge Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown. Jordynne Grace still holds the TNA Knockouts World Championship, and her reign is closing in on 100 days.

