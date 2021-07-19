Backstage details on Jay White's surprise appearance at Slammiversary - Reports

Jay White's stunning appearance at this year's Slammiversary made the night memorable.

During the main event, Kenny Omega retained his IMPACT World Championship in the most brutal manner, delivering a One Winged Angel to Sami Callihan on thumbtacks and leaving his opponent in immense pain.

After the match concluded, the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers, came down to the ring to celebrate with The Cleaner. However, their celebration was cut short when NJPW's NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White emerged in the IMPACT Zone.

Jay White, Mickie James, Thunder Rosa, No Way, FinJuice and Chelsea Green appeared at a GAME CHANGING #Slammiversary!



Fans were left stunned to see the forbidden door break completely off the hinge. White slowly sauntered his way to the ring and then circled it around before confronting Kenny Omega.

However, the company decided to end the show on a cliffhanger. The news quickly sparked heavy discussion among the wrestling section of the world.

Fightful Select has now provided us with some revelations about Jay White's surprise appearance at Slammiversary. According to reports, management were unaware of his scheduled appearance as they only had a brawl listed on their sheets to close the Slammiversary show.

Meanwhile, the TV world couldn't witness what happened after the show. But fans who were at the venue did, as David Finlay entered the scene and launched an attack on Jay White.

Kenny Omega and Jay White to face off soon in IMPACT Wrestling?

If Kenny Omega and Jay White's confrontation was any indication, then a match between the two is possibly in the works. Most people may be unaware of the long history between Kenny Omega and Jay White.

The latter betrayed Kenny Omega during their feud in 2018. On top of that, Jay White even became the leader of the Buller Club, a faction that Kenny Omega once used to run.

Both men even wrestled against each other for the IWGP U.S. Championship at NJPW's New Beginning in Sapporo in 2018. Jay White dethroned Kenny Omega in that match.

With the upcoming Bound for Glory event possibly being an cross-promotional event, the company could book a title vs title match between Kenny Omega and Jay White.

Apparently, Kenny Omega isn't interested in this match, but only time will tell if the speculation becomes a reality or not.

Do you want to see a match between Kenny Omega and Jay White? What do you make of the closing moments of Slammiversary 2021? Sound off in the comment section below!

