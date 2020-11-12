Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows made their debut at IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary pay-per-view, where they interrupted Ace Austin and Madman Fulton's attack on Eddie Edwards. However, during their entrance for their debut, Doc Gallows slipped rather hilariously, making for the wrong kind of memorable moment.

The moment happened just after the clip below when Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows were making their way down the ramp to the ring. While Karl Anderson continued on, Doc Gallows slipped slightly making for a hilarious debut on IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary.

The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows talked to Chris Van Vliet during a recent interview on the Chris Van Vliet show. They talked about their botch upon making their debut in the promotion. The full video of their interview can be seen below.

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows talk about their botch during their IMPACT Wrestling debut

Karl Anderson talked about the moment, saying that when they went backstage after the event, Bryan Myers, who was there, laughed at them. However, he felt that the moment was good enough and Doc Gallows had made it funny.

Karl Anderson: "I got the back and I was pumped up thinking we just f***ing changed the whole game baby. I'm just moonwalking back waiting for everybody to put me over and put it all over and Bryan Myers is there, Hawkins, and he just bursts out laughing. I said 'What?' he said 'What do you mean, what? You didn't see Drew slip?' and I went 'Oh, come on!'. I didn't even realize he did it but Gallows turned it into what it is, it's the no hand crotch chop. He just did like a little brother bump."

Doc Gallows also talked about it and said that the oil poured by other wrestlers on the ramp had made it extremely slippery.

Doc Gallows: "So here's the thing, if these guys didn't get their oil all over the ramp it never would have happened! If it's me, it's ok but if someone is going to do a big dive at the bottom of the ramp with a bunch of oil on, which I am not going to do, you're going to screw things up for everybody else."

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson are currently one of the top tag teams on IMPACT Wrestling.