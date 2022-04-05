Bhupinder Gujjar reveals the kind gesture he received from Mickie James (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Bhupinder Gujjar recently spoke about former Knockouts World Champion Mickie James.

Gujjar recently returned to IMPACT Wrestling and has enjoyed an unbeaten run so far, picking up victories over the likes of Larry D, John Skyler, and Aiden Prince. James recently lost the Knockouts Championship to Tasha Steelz, ending her 133-day reign with the title.

In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the question of who should be inducted into the IMPACT Hall of Fame was raised. This led to Mickie James being brought up and Gujjar was full of praise.

"I love Mickie James. She's the best. When I first met her, I suppose I was actually thinking she was going to be a serious superstar, she was going to just say 'Hello'. But when I saw her backstage, she just came and hugged me and gave me so much respect. She was talking to me for a couple of minutes, standing with me and we were talking about wrestling and I was like, 'Wow!'" Bhupinder Gujjar said. (08:24 - 09:06)

Elaborating further, Gujjar explained how he grew up watching James as a kid and was moved by her kind gesture.

"I used to see Mickie on my TV screen when I was a kid, when I was growing up and now I was talking to her and she was super polite, super nice, like one of the best person I've ever met in my life. A big star but so down to earth." (09:07 - 09:17)

You can check out the complete interview below:

Mickie James picked up a huge win over the weekend

Mickie James teamed up with her husband Nick Aldis to take on the duo of Chelsea Green and Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona at the IMPACT Wrestling Multiverse of Matches.

The match was setup after Green and Cardona brutally attacked James following the latter's street fight against Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz. James and Aldis exacted revenge from their opponents, forcing both of them to tap out.

Fans in India can catch Bhupinder Gujjar and other IMPACT Wrestling stars in action on Eurosport!

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Genci Papraniku