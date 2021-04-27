W.Morrissey (Big Cass) officially signs with IMPACT Wrestling 

After making a tremendous impression during his debut at Rebellion 2021, W.Morrissey, fka Big Cass, has officially signed a contract with IMPACT Wrestling.

Morrissey debuted as a replacement for Eric Young in the eight-man tag team match last night. Violent By Design squared off against Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards, James Storm, and Willie Mack.

Violent By Design's leader Young was ruled out of the match due to an ACL injury, and many had predicted Morrissey would make his IMPACT Wrestling debut as his replacement. A day before the event, reports had emerged indicating that Morrissey's IMPACT Wrestling was "imminent."

Morrissey secured victory for his team in the match after he laid down Willie Mack with an East River Crossing for the pinfall.

Apart from Morrissey, IMPACT Wrestling revealed that Rachael Ellering and Taylor Wilde had also signed with the promotion. Ellering won the Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Jordyyne Grace at the pay-per-view, while Wilde showed up to confront Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

The addition of Ellering and Wilde has further strengthened the already stacked IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts division. The two have already found themselves at the top of the card upon making their debuts.

W.Morrissey brings star power to IMPACT Wrestling

W. Morrissey was a popular star during his time in WWE. His tag team with Enzo Amore was a fan favorite during their stints in NXT and on the main roster. However, some behavioral issues led to his WWE departure in 2019.

Advertisement

Now that he's in IMPACT Wrestling, Morrissey can carve a successful singles career for himself. He came across as a dominant monster during his debut match, and the IMPACT Wrestling higher-ups would be gunning to utilize the momentum by instantly pushing him to the moon.

What do you think about W. Morrissey's IMPACT Wrestling debut? Do you see him becoming the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion soon? Sound off the comments section below.