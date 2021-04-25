Former WWE Star to Make IMPACT Wrestling Debut

The stacked roster of IMPACT Wrestling is about to get considerably bigger, thanks to an impending addition. According to Inside the Ropes, former WWE Superstar Big Cass is all set to debut for IMPACT Wrestling.

As of now, his first appearance for the company hasn't been announced yet. However, the seven-foot-tall Superstar could make his presence felt in the IMPACT Zone as early as tonight during the Rebellion pay-per-view.

A HISTORIC main event. 5 championship matches. A grudge match 18 years in the making. Last Man Standing. A STACKED 8-man tag. #IMPACTRebellion has it ALL tonight at 8/7c LIVE on PPV and @FiteTV!



Order HERE: https://t.co/9Is547iqZL pic.twitter.com/VYmkMR1icO — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 25, 2021

Big Cass's Road to Redemption

In his 2nd year on the WWE main roster, Big Cass's acclaimed alliance with Enzo Amore was broken up. While it was thought that Cass would have a rocket strapped to his back, an injury put him on the sidelines for several months.

Upon returning to the ring in 2018, The Big Bambino feuded with Daniel Bryan for a while before being released by the company in the summer of the same year.

The following year and a half would prove to be a rollercoaster ride for Cass as his personal demons would start getting the best of him.

Following an ugly altercation with AEW star Joey Janela at an Independent Wrestling event in September 2019, Big Cass announced that he would be taking a break from wrestling to go to rehab and turn his life around.

Well Big Cass looks in awesome shape pic.twitter.com/d8qJJ8z4xu — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 28, 2021

Fast forward to February 2021, the seven-foot athlete made his triumphant return to wrestling by appearing at an event held by Lariato Pro Wrestling. Shortly after, he made his SWE Fury debut and aligned with three-time Women's Champion Melina.

Big Cass in IMPACT Wrestling: What to Expect?

It goes without saying that IMPACT Wrestling has been on an upward trajectory for quite a while now. Big Cass's (now wrestling as CAZXL) addition should only make things more exciting.

The chances of him squaring off against the likes of Moose, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Rich Swann and Eric Young are looking really good now. Moreover, Cass joining IMPACT Wrestling could also open the door to the arrival of nZo.

So will the seven-foot Superstar make his IMPACT Wrestling debut tonight at Rebellion? Will he appear during the tapings on Monday and Tuesday? All there's to say is that fans should tune in to find out!