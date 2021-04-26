Big Cass officially debuts for IMPACT Wrestling at Rebellion 2021

Big Cass made a huge splash at IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion as he made his official bow for the promotion. Recent reports suggested that the former WWE Superstar's debut for IMPACT Wrestling was imminent.

Going by the ring name of W. Morrissey, Cass appeared as the replacement for Eric Young.

EY was supposed to lead his stable Violet By Design against Eddie Edwards, Willie Mack, Chris Sabin, and James Storm.

However, Young suffered a torn ACL earlier in the year which would effectively rule him out of the contest.

Big Cass was the focal point of the match, and the end of the bout featured him scoring the pinfall for his team. The former WWE star pinned Willie Mack to cap off a memorable night for him.

The debut instantly put him over as a dominant force in IMPACT Wrestling.

Though IMPACT Wrestling's roster is already stacked, the addition of Big Cass would further bolster it with star power.

Big Cass' tag team with Enzo Amore was a big hit in WWE

Advertisement

Cass had an eight-year stint with WWE from 2011-2019, with his career going through several ups and downs. Initially performing in a tag team with Enzo Amore, the two become fan favorites in NXT and on the main roster, despite never winning the tag team gold.

After a long journey filled with an enormous amount of self-reflection, I now start my journey towards redemption. Thank you @The_BigLG for the opportunity, and thank you to everyone for continuing to believe in me 🙏🏼 #StraightOuttaStep12 pic.twitter.com/WqRnaa1jQj — William Morrissey (@TheCaZXL) February 28, 2021

However, Big Cass and Enzo Amore were broken up, and they started performing in the singles division. Cass found himself in a better position as he feuded with legends like Big Show and Daniel Bryan.

Despite receiving a push, Cass' questionable behavior led to his release from WWE in 2019. After making a few appearances on the independent circuit, Big Cass' IMPACT Wrestling debut has made him the center of attention in the pro-wrestling business.

Check out Enzo and Big Cass talking to SK Wrestling about their future plans and a potential WWE return below.

Advertisement

Do you think Big Cass' IMPACT Wrestling tenure will be successful? Sound off in the comments section.