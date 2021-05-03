Booker T blasts IMPACT Wrestling for Kenny Omega's win at Rebellion 2021

Former WWE Champion Booker T is not a fan of AEW Champion Kenny Omega's recent IMPACT Wrestling World Championship win at Rebellion 2021. He believes the decision was a "major mistake" as it will not benefit IMPACT in the long run.

At Rebellion, Kenny Omega defeated IMPACT Wrestling Champion Rich Swann in a title vs. title match to usher in a new era in pro-wrestling.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T touched upon AEW and IMPACT Wrestling working together.

Booker stated that the moment might be "cool" for AEW but does nothing for IMPACT. He said such a decision works only when both companies are under the same management.

“I don’t know what Impact is thinking right now," Booker T said. “Maybe they’re thinking about the rub. It’s a cool moment for AEW, it’s not a cool moment for Impact wrestling unless I own both companies and I was working the fans at the same time with both of my companies. For Rich Swann to go out and lose the title to Kenny Omega, it does absolutely nothing in my opinion [for Impact].” (H/T WrestlingInc)

Booker T further criticized IMPACT Wrestling for letting Rich Swann go down at the pay-per-view, despite him being the promotion's top dog. The WWE legend concluded that if IMPACT was under his leadership, the "franchise player" wouldn't have lost the match.

“Bottom line. If the champion gets beat, which is supposed to be your franchise player, your number one guy and then he goes out and gets beat. I could be wrong, but for me, if it was my company, something like that wouldn’t have gone down. That’s just me,” said Booker T.

Kenny Omega will soon defend his IMPACT Wrestling World Championship

On a recent episode of IMPACT Wrestling, a six-way match for the upcoming event, Under Siege, was announced. So far, Sami Callihan, Matt Cardona, and Chris Bey have qualified for the clash.

The winner of the match will challenge Kenny Omega for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at a later date.

Do you agree with Booker T's take on Kenny Omega becoming the IMPACT Wrestling Champion? Who do you think should dethrone The Cleaner from his position? Sound off in the comments section below.