IMPACT Wrestling star Champagne Singh recently shared his thoughts on former IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander's title run.

Alexander first won the world title all the way back at Bound For Glory 2021, only to drop it to Moose minutes later courtesy of a Call Your Shot Gauntlet. After facing numerous obstacles for six months, Alexander finally got a title shot and won it. He went on to hold it for a record 335 days before relinquishing it due to an injury.

In an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Singh heaped praise on Alexander for his in-ring ability.

"For him being a champion, I thought it was great – not only because he's Canadian, but because of how great of a wrestler he is. He's an amazing talent. I never really got the chance to know him until he was like already in the title picture, but he's a great athlete."

Singh went on to discuss how the former champion's reign ended.

"How it came to an end? I mean, I'm rubbing elbows with (Steve) Maclin now, so, I'm okay with how it ended. But ultimately, on the real side of things, I feel for him because he put so much of his heart and passion into being a champion and being a great performer having great matches and to be injured like that. I think we were robbed of a great match and a great opportunity of seeing Steve Maclin and Josh Alexander on pay-per-view," Champagne Singh said. (08:14 - 09:01)

You can check out the complete interview below:

Josh Alexander had a stellar title run

As mentioned earlier, Josh Alexander held the IMPACT World Championship for a grand total of 335 days, which happens to be the longest reign in the title's history. During his reign, The Walking Weapon went toe to toe against some of the best superstars in the world including the likes of Moose, Eddie Edwards, Eric Young, Rich Swann, and Mike Bailey.

Catch Champagne Singh and other IMPACT Wrestling stars on DAZN in 170 countries worldwide!

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes