"It was going to be Mickie-Trish 2.0"- IMPACT Wrestling's Chelsea Green opens up on her bond with Mickie James

Chelsea Green has opened up about her relationship with Mickie James and revealed that she was eager to recreate the Mickie-Trish storyline.

While talking to Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, the Hot Mess opened up about her desire to have a Mickie-Trish 2.0 storyline with Chelsea Green playing the role of Mickie James on IMPACT Wrestling.

“With Mickie, that is someone I didn’t even realize I was emulating until I was so deep into the Hot Mess and people were comparing us and I’m like ‘you are so right,'” Green said. “And then of course we built this bond over not being able to have our storyline together. When we were told we were getting this storyline, it was going to be Mickie-Trish 2.0. Mickie was going to be Trish, I was going to be Mickie, and then it was possibly going to lead with something with Trish, who knows?" Green revealed.

The IMPACT Wrestling star went on to add that they have even come up with plans for the story:

"We had so many plans and so many ideas. We were talking on the phone every day and we were so excited. So we bonded over the loss of our brainchild and ever since then she’s just been so Team Chelsea. How could I ever, who would’ve thought that when I started wrestling that Mickie James would be behind me and that I would be able to text her, call her at any point in time. How cool is that?” added Chelsea Green.

Mickie James and Trish Stratus were involved in a WWE storyline where Mickie was obsessed with Trish in a crazed manner. Chelsea Green had a similarly crazed character when she was Laurel Van Ness during her first stint with IMPACT Wrestling.

IMPACT Wrestling's Chelsea Green will be at NWA EmPowerrr

Chelsea Green will be at NWA EmPowerrr, an all-women's cross-promotional pay-per-view spearheaded by Mickie James. The Hot Mess will main event the show.

The event already has some high stakes matches announced with women from IMPACT Wrestling, AEW and NWA all involved.

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo will defend her title against Melina. NWA Women's champion Camille will take on AEW's Leyla Hirsch. There will be an NWA Invitational Tournament, of which Chelsea Green will be a part, to crown the number one contender for the NWA Women's Championship at NWA 73. Lastly, there will be an NWA women's tag title match.

