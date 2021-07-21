Chelsea Green provides injury update in response to WWE star

Chelsea Green made her return to IMPACT Wrestling last week at Slammiversary after nearly three years. She competed at Slammiversary after her non-compete clause with WWE expired following her release from the company.

Prior to her release, Chelsea Green had been promoted to WWE Smackdown and competed in a fatal four-way match to earn a spot on her brand's Survivor Series team. The plan was for her to win the match but she suffered a severe wrist injury that sidelined her and she was eventually released.

Chelsea Green responded on Twitter to WWE's Ivar of the Viking Raiders and revealed that she's still nursing a wrist injury.

Ivar responded to Chelsea Green's Twitter post with a tongue-in-cheek comment:

I was expecting this story to end with, "and I broke my wrist"

Chelsea responded with a picture of her with her arm in a cast.

It’s already broken, again Get with the f’in program! Come back to rehab & you’d know that (Pic for proof)

It’s already broken, again 😁 Get with the f’in program! Come back to rehab & you’d know that 😂😂😂

(Pic for proof) pic.twitter.com/3pB4QTPLTV — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 21, 2021

Chelsea Green seemed fine at Slammiversary as the injury didn't seem to deter her at Slammiversary as she and her fiance picked up a convincing win.

Chelsea Green match announced for IMPACT Wrestling

Chelsea Green will compete this Thursday

Chelsea Green has already been announced for a match at IMPACT Wrestling's next episode. She will be teaming up with Matt Cardona and Jake Something to take on Tenille Dashwood, Brian Myers and Sam Beale in a six-man mixed tag team match.

This match will probably be the exclamation mark for her feud with Dashwood and Myers as she has already made her desires clear. The former champion wants the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship and has already sent the message out.

The champion not only acknowledged the message, but seemed to welcome it.

Chelsea Green's story post-Slammiversary should be one to look out for, especially if she and Deonna Purrazzo feud over the title.

