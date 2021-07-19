Chelsea Green sends out warning to IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts division

Chelsea Green made her return to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary 2021. The former WWE star and her fiance Matt Cardona defeated Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood in a mixed-tag match at the pay-per-view.

Chelsea Green didn't take long to make her intentions clear as she wants to reclaim the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship.

In a video on IMPACT Wrestling's Twitter account, Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green discussed about their victory at Slammiversary. Cardona talked about how he was ready for Myers and Dashwood and also found the best partner in Green.

The former WWE star interrupted him to say that she didn't come back to just tag with Cardona.

"Not just your fiance, not just the hot mess, but the former Knockouts Champion. And I may have been gone for the last two and a half years but baby, I'm back and I didn't just come back to tag with my fiance," said Chelsea Green.

When Cardona urged her to go after the Knockouts Championship so that they could become the ultimate power couple in pro wrestling, Green agreed to it.

"I'm back. I'm here to stay and I'm coming straight for that Knockouts Championship," said Chelsea Green.

Chelsea Green vs Deonna Purrazzo would be a dream match for the IMPACT Wrestling fans

Chelsea and Deonna were together in NXT as well

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Thunder Rosa at Slammiversary to retain the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship in a superb match. But after defeating the former NWA Women's Champion, there aren't many legitimate challengers for The Virtuosa.

Chelsea Green's return to IMPACT Wrestling may have resolved the issue as the former Lauren van Ness clearly wants to win the championship she lost before leaving IMPACT Wrestling for WWE NXT in 2018.

The two women are real-life friends and Deonna had been clamoring for a match with Chelsea while she was honoring her WWE non-compete clause.

