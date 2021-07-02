Top champion wants to see Chelsea Green on IMPACT Wrestling 

Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo recently expressed her desire to see Chelsea Green appear in IMPACT Wrestling.

Green was among several WWE performers who were shown the door on April 15th, 2021. Since then, the former SmackDown star has teased a return to IMPACT Wrestling a bunch of times on her social media handles.

In the latest episode of "IMPACTin60", IMPACT Wrestling aired some of the most memorable matches of Chelsea Green in the promotion, where she worked under the ring name Laurel Van Ness. Green tweeted how grateful she was to the promotion for showing immense faith in her.

"The faith Impact had in me so early on in my career still blows my mind. Forever grateful," tweeted Green.

Replying to her tweet, Deonna Purrazzo shared a GIF that indicated how much she wants to see Chelsea Green join IMPACT Wrestling.

IMPACT Wrestling, too, has teased Green's return over the last couple of months, most notably in their Slammiversary 2021 promo. Since her non-compete clause will end around July 15th, it's possible she could appear at the July 17th pay-per-view.

Chelsea Green could add depth to IMPACT Wrestling's Knockouts division

Chelsea Green has been one of the biggest homegrown stars for IMPACT Wrestling in recent years, winning the Knockouts Championship once. Her first stint with the promotion from 2016-2018 was immensely successful.

IMPACT Wrestling's women's division is arguably the best in pro-wrestling today, boasting several world-class athletes. The promotion's commitment towards its female performers by continuously putting them in the spotlight has paid rich dividends. Green could thrive in such an environment, and the sheer number of matches she could have is endless.

