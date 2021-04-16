Chelsea Green released by WWE

History repeats itself a year later as WWE announces several releases today, including Chelsea Green. The WWE Universe has been rocked as the company has released several of its superstars.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports that John Laurinaitis is making the phone calls this afternoon, citing budget cuts as the reason for these releases taking place.

Chelsea Green's last appearance on the WWE main roster came on Friday Night SmackDown in a fatal four-way match back in March 2020. Unfortunately, she suffered a broken wrist and hasn't been used since despite being cleared recently.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Billie Kay and Mickie James.



We wish Billie and Mickie the best in all of their future endeavors.https://t.co/59Ea2hXLZt — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

Chelsea Green and several others released from WWE today

Chelsea Green is among many who saw their untimely WWE release today. While some seem genuinely happy about it, like Tucker, others seem to be in a state of shock.

One person not shocked by any of this is Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder), who was released by WWE on this very day last year. He took to Twitter to voice his support for everyone who was released, including his fiance Chelsea Green.

"I was literally making a post about how this past year has been a blessing in disguise as the news of these releases broke. You will all be fine. Work your a** off. Create your own opportunities. I love you @ImChelseaGreen. You are a f****** star." - Matt Cardona

As of this writing, the following talents have been released by WWE:

Chelsea Green

Samoa Joe

Billie Kay

Peyton Royce

Mickie James

Kalisto

Wesley Blake

Bo Dallas

Tucker

WWE 4:15 says I just fired your ass https://t.co/WeOSStkijB — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 15, 2021

