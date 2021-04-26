IMPACT Wrestling teases returns of Samoa Joe and more at Slammiversary 2021

IMPACT Wrestling has teased the arrival of several released WWE Superstars in its promotional video package to announce Slammiversary 2021. The 17th edition of IMPACT Wrestling's flagship pay-per-view will take place in July.

On April 15th, as many as ten WWE Superstars were let go by the company. Among the released stars, IMPACT Wrestling teased the returns of Samoa Joe, Mickie James, and Chelsea Green in the promotional clip below.

IMPACT Wrestling returns to PPV in July with #Slammiversary - where our world changes again! pic.twitter.com/uGTbwncJHB — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 26, 2021

Considering the non-compete clauses of many WWE Superstars end in July, there's certainly a possibility of a few of them returning just in time for Slammiversary 2021.

Apart from the recently-released WWE Superstars, the clip also features glimpses of Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito during their time in IMPACT Wrestling.

The company has a working relationship with NJPW, under which New Japan stars David Finlay and Juice Robinson are wrestling for IMPACT and are the current tag team champs. As such, the chances of Okada and Naito appearing at Slammiversary are also high.

Will Samoa Joe challenge Kenny Omega for IMPACT Wrestling World Championship upon return?

At Rebellion 2021, AEW Champion Kenny Omega defeated IMPACT Wrestling World Champion in a title vs. title match to become a double champion.

Fans are wondering what will happen to the IMPACT Wrestling title since Omega is an AEW contracted performer. In comes Samoa Joe, who might show up just before Slammiversary to challenge Omega for the title.

To see Omega and Joe two battling it out at a pay-per-view like Slammiversary as part of inter-promotional warfare is a mouth-watering prospect.

What do you think about IMPACT Wrestling teasing return of WWE Superstars? Do you see any of them legitimately signing on the dotted line with the promotion? Do let us know in the comments section below.