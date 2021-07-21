Chelsea Green set to compete on this week's IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling fans are in for a treat this week as they would get to see Chelsea Green grace them with her presence once again.

Green made a highly anticipated and expected return to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary 2021, teaming up with her fiance Matt Cardona to take down Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood.

Chelsea Green looked like she had never been away from the ring, hitting her moves crisply and working with her usual intensity. She also dropped Brian Myers with an impressive Canadian Destroyer.

chelsea green is out here hitting destroyers, you love to see it#slammiversary pic.twitter.com/g7Zk3dHA5W — 𝙬𝙤𝙠𝙚𝙣 (@wokenremastered) July 18, 2021

It seems the feud isn't over, as IMPACT Wrestling announced on their Twitter account that the former Knockouts Champion will be competing on the upcoming episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

She will be teaming up with Matt Cardona and Jake Something to take on her Slammiversary opponents Dashwood and Myers along with Sam Beale in a mixed six-man tag team match.

Chelsea Green wants the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship

Chelsea Green is a former champion

Post her Slammiversary victory, Chelsea Green wasted little time in making her intentions clear. In a video, the former champion revealed she's back in IMPACT Wrestling for the Knockouts Championship.

" I'm back and I didn't just come back to tag with my fiance," said Chelsea Green. "I'm back. I'm here to stay and I'm coming straight for that Knockouts Championship," she concluded.

Chelsea Green's reign was cut short in 2018 due to her impending move to WWE NXT. She seems motivated to rewrite history this time around. Deonna Purrazzo seemed to welcome the challenge with an interesting message.

UHM. Oh hi, BFF. @ImChelseaGreen this is interesting news...

The match is likely to happen in the near future and one that everyone is looking forward to with bated breath.

Would you like to see Chelsea Green take on Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Alan John