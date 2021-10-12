"It was a way to look better than us" – IMPACT Wrestling star shares controversial Tessa Blanchard story

Tessa Blanchard, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion, won the only women's match at All In 2018 but, according to Chelsea Green, Blanchard had different plans.

All In 2018 was the largest independent wrestling show of all time and a precursor to what is now known as AEW.

Tessa Blanchard, Maddison Rayne, Chelsea Green, and Britt Baker squared off in a match that saw La Unica emerge victorious.

Recently, on her Green With Envy podcast, Green revealed that Tessa Blanchard wanted to walk into the match with her IMPACT Wrestling World Championship. Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts champion Chelsea Green felt that Blanchard wanted to do that to look better than her competitors.

"We didn't know who was winning the match until the day of All In, until the afternoon actually. Tessa, who was in our match, brought her IMPACT title to the show and tried to come out with it. In my mind, it was a way to look better than all of us. Bringing out a title, being the only person to come to the ring with a title, the fans are obviously immediately going to put you above the rest," Chelsea Green said. (h/t: Fightful Select)

Chelsea Green believes Tessa Blanchard wanted to walk out with the IMPACT Wrestling title to ensure she won

Continuing on her podcast, Green stated that Blanchard walking out with her IMPACT Wrestling title would ensure she won the match. Green reminded listeners that, back then, the concept of the Forbidden Door was still alive and titles didn't change hands across companies.

Also Read

"I feel like she [Tessa Blanchard] did it because she knew that if she came out with the title, she couldn't lose the title on the show. She couldn't lose the title on a show that wasn't IMPACT Wrestling. At that time, there was no way that would happen. Nowadays the door is open. Anywhere can wrestle anywhere and anyone can win or lose any title in any title. A couple of years ago, that wouldn't happen. That would have been a way of strong arming the higher-ups into letting her win. Funny enough, she still did win, but we all collectively made sure she didn't come out with the title and that we all came out as equals," Chelsea Green said.

Tessa Blanchard had an acrimonious departure from IMPACT Wrestling and, despite her prominent talent, AEW and WWE distanced themselves from her. She's back with Women Of Wrestling and it remains to be seen if there's been a change in her attitude or not.

Gail Kim is not a fan of spoilers. She told us as much right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh