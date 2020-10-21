Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta caught up with Chris Sabin of The Motor City Machine Guns for an exclusive interview ahead of IMPACT Wrestling's Bound for Glory PPV.

One-half of the reigning IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champions, Sabin spoke about various topics, ranging from his return to the company, his injury struggles, Vince Russo's opinions on the tag team, working with Kevin Nash, and more.

Chris Sabin returned to IMPACT Wrestling along with Alex Shelly in July at the Slammiversary PPV. The Motor City Machine Guns managed to capture the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team titles from The North on the IMPACT Wrestling episode following the PPV.

2020 has indeed been a weird year in which several veteran IMPACT talents have returned and won top Championships in the promotion, including Eric Young's World Title win.

Chris Sabin was asked about his latest IMPACT Wrestling run and whether he had envisioned such a fairytale comeback.

Riju Dasgupta: "So, let's start off by…okay. It's the year 2020. Eric Young is the World Champion, and the Machine Guns are the Tag Team Champions. It almost feels like a time warp right now. How has the current run been for you?"

Chris Sabin: "It's been good. If I could envision what my return to wrestling in this year would have been like, I don't think I could have imagined it to be better. Alex Shelley and I healed up, and we were on point. I think we are better than we were when we were in TNA 8 years ago. I don't think it could have gone any better. I'm happy to be representing the company as the Tag Team Champion."

Chris Sabin on performing at a high level in IMPACT Wrestling despite his turbulent injury record

Chris Sabin is no stranger to serious injuries as he has recovered from a severe ACL tear in the past. However, the 38-year-old veteran's in-ring style wouldn't give the impression that he has an excruciating history riddled with various injuries.

What's the secret behind Sabin maintaining the same intensity inside the squared circle?

Riju Dasgupta: "Fantastic. Now, you have a very well-documented ACL injury, but when I watch your matches, it doesn't feel like it at all. How are you still able to operate at the same level and the same speed as your classic run?"

Chris Sabin: "Yeah, I've had a lot of bad luck with injuries. Like the last, probably, ten years of my career have been riddled with injuries, unfortunately. But what happens in the past doesn't mean it's going to happen in the future. I've got a lot to give to the wrestling business, so keeping up on my health, keeping up on my training. I've got to train strength, flexibility, speed, all that stuff. Yeah, I just have to keep up on it. Otherwise, I'll start to fall behind, so just got to put a little extra training and a little extra mental fortitude to be able to continue after all the injuries I've had."

The Motor City Machine Guns will defend their titles in a Four-way tag team match at Bound For Glory, scheduled to take place on October 24th. The other teams involved in the title showdown are The Good Brothers, Ace Austin & Madman Fulton, and The North.

