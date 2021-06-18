Former World Champion returns to IMPACT Wrestling by attacking Moose

Chris Sabin returned to this week's IMPACT Wrestling after being away for more than a month and instantly made his presence felt.

Sabin interrupted Moose's promo in which he was discussing his unfortunate loss to IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega at Against All Odds 2021. The record eight-time X-Division Champion took out the self-proclaimed Wrestling God with a Missile dropkick and a chair shot to the head.

The shoes can also be… weapons! https://t.co/eePNVTPNJP — chriSabin (@SuperChrisSabin) June 18, 2021

Sabin demanded a fight with Moose on the same episode, but the latter quickly made his way back to recuperate from the attack. In a backstage promo moments later, Chris Sabin officially challenged Moose for a match at Slammiversary 2021.

Sabin last appeared in IMPACT Wrestling: Under Siege 2021 on May 15th, where he competed in the six-way clash to determine Omega's first challenger. In the match, Moose brutalized Sabin and repeatedly targeted his knee.

Moose and Chris Sabin are two of the most gifted athletes in IMPACT Wrestling, and there's no doubt they could steal the pay-per-view on July 17th. It's also worth noting that The Wrestling God looks like a heel in this feud, while he was a face until last Saturday during his battle with Kenny Omega.

Moose lost at IMPACT Wrestling: Against All Odds in controversial fashion

Despite putting up a valiant effort, Moose failed to win the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship from Kenny Omega on June 12th.

Thanks to an attack by The Young Bucks, who appeared on IMPACT programming for the first time in over eight years, Omega was able to pin Moose with the One Winged Angel to retain his title.

It remains to be seen if Moose will eye the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion again post-Slammiversary 2021 or if his time in the main event scene is finished for the foreseeable future.

