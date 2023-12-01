D'Lo Brown on IMPACT Wrestling going back to TNA roots (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran D'Lo Brown recently had a conversation with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, where he shared his thoughts about IMPACT Wrestling reverting to its TNA branding.

D'Lo Brown has a history working with TNA, going up against legends in the ring like Kurt Angle. He was also involved with talent acquisition at the same time after 2009. After leaving the promotion four years later, he returned in 2019 as a backstage producer.

Veteran Journalist Bill Apter recently caught up to D'Lo Brown and asked him about IMPACT Wrestling's decision to become TNA again. D'Lo had an optimistic response:

"I think it's great because it's the nostalgia of the old TNA, and people seem to like the name. Hopefully that nostalgia really brings in more eyeballs to the product and allows TNA to get a bigger market share of wrestling." [0:54 onwards]

You can check out the full exclusive video here:

Special thanks to the Icons of Wrestling Convention for allowing Sportskeeda to film on their premises.

D'Lo Brown had previously commented on his choice of stable

The veteran has quite the history as an in-ring performer, having joined multiple stables during his run. According to him, his work with the Nation of Domination is what he most cherished.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, he stated:

"It's the Nation. I mean, I was there next to my mentor, Ron Simmons, and next to the biggest star on the planet, The Rock on one side. And then great friends Mark Henry and The Godfather. So when you're out there with your boys having fun and it was the first time for me doing that. To me, that was the best."

He also praised Aces and Eights, another faction he was a part of.

"Now don't get me wrong, Aces and Eights was another great cool stable with good friends around me, which is fun, but I mean when you're on the Nation and you're on the biggest show at the hottest time in the history of the business, it's kind of hard to beat," said Brown. [13:30 - 14:31]

D'Lo is still working with TNA, and it remains to be seen whether he will ever return to the squared circle.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive videos.