"He's got nine belts" - D'Lo Brown reveals which IMPACT wrestlers have the 'IT' factor (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar D'Lo Brown has commented on which IMPACT wrestlers have the 'IT' factor.

In pro wrestling, an 'IT' factor is used to describe a well-rounded performer who knows how to put on a good match. D'Lo has stated multiple times that the IMPACT roster is filled with such talented men and women.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's John Scott, the former WWE European and Intercontinental Champion was asked to pick five current IMPACT wrestlers he believes have IT. He responded with the following:

"In no particular order, Chris Bey. He's got it. Deonna Purrazzo, she's got it. Josh Alexander, he's got it. Moose has it. If I hit my fifth one, I'm gonna leave like nine people off the list. So I'll flip a coin and say Matt Cardona has it. Obviously he's got nine belts, there's a lot of it wrapped around him. And that's no particular order." (03:22-04:02)

The IMPACT Commentator names Chris Bey as the next D'Lo Brown

D'Lo is a former NWA World Tag Team Champion in TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling), and he was part of a faction called Aces & Eights. He's been working as a commentator for the promotion since January last year.

snowboiiii @snowboiiii chris bey counters a back body drop into a blockbuster. never seen that before. awesome chris bey counters a back body drop into a blockbuster. never seen that before. awesome https://t.co/Am0msQZZB4

When asked who the next D'Lo Brown will be during the rapid-fire questions, the veteran mentioned Chris Bey. The latter is a former Impact X Division Champion, and he's indeed very skillful in the ring.

D'Lo also named Josh Alexander as the next best wrestler, Jordynne Grace as the powerhouse, Ace Austin as the future, and Chris Sabin as the legend.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Angana Roy