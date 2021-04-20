"Definitely the biggest match of my career"- Rich Swann on clash with Kenny Omega at IMPACT Wrestling: Rebellion 2021 [Exlcusive]

IMPACT Wrestling Champion Rich Swann has opened up about his upcoming match with AEW Champion Kenny Omega at Rebellion 2021.

In an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Swann admitted that his title vs. title clash against Omega at Rebellion 2021 is possibly the biggest match of his career. He said that it's an opportunity of a lifetime to step into the ring with someone as revered as Omega.

Swann did point out that The Cleaner's antics in IMPACT Wrestling hasn't impressed him, but it still doesn't undermine the fact that he's one of the best in the world.

"I'd say so. I'd say that it definitely is the biggest match of my career just because not only it is huge for me, a great opportunity for me, to get in there with somebody so revered as Kenny Omega, who's put in the top echelon of this industry, to get in there and have the match. Even though his personality and his ego on IMPACT TV haven't been up to my liking, it still doesn't take away the fact that he's one of the best wrestlers in the world."

Rich Swann put over his upcoming match at Rebellion 2021 by terming it "unprecedented". He said that two world champions from two different companies wrestling at a pay-per-view is not something that happens every day.

"To have this opportunity at Rebellion is unprecedented, it never happens. Two world champions, stepping into one ring on a pay-per-view from two different companies. Just think about that".

IMPACT Wrestling: Rebellion 2021 has a loaded card

Apart from Rich Swann vs. Kenny Omega, Rebellion 2021 has plenty of other matches that can steal the show.

Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will defend her title against Tenille Dashwood.

X-Division Champion Ace Austin will square off against TJP and Josh Alexander in a three-way match for his championship.

Check out the updated card for Rebellion 2021 below:

Title vs. Title match for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship & AEW World Championship: Rich Swann (IMPACT) vs. Kenny Omega (AEW)

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Tenille Dashwood

Brian Myers vs. Matt Cardona

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Fire N Flava (c) vs. Jordynne Grace and a mystery partner

Last Man Standing Match: Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel

Eight-man Tag-Team Match: Violent By Design vs. Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin, James Storm, & Willie Mack

IMPACT Wrestling X Division Championship: Ace Austin (c) vs. Josh Alexander vs. TJP

IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Championship: FinJuice (c) vs. The Good Brothers

IMPACT Wrestling presents a special look at @KennyOmegamanX vs. @GottaGetSwann on the road to #IMPACTRebellion on This is Rebellion TUESDAY at 9/8c on @AXSTV! pic.twitter.com/XYl3kZ4KWU — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 18, 2021

