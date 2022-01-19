Deonna Purrazzo prefers Dr. Britt Baker over Charlotte Flair (Exclusive)

Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke about AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Ever since WWE announced Mickie James' entry into the Royal Rumble, there has been an enormous buzz around the forbidden door between promotions. This has led to fans speculating about potential dream matches.

In an interview with Jose G. of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Purrazzo was asked to name who she would choose to face between Charlotte Flair and Britt Baker.

"Britt Baker. She's my best friend,'' said Deonna Purrazzo. ''How can I say no? (laughs) Honestly, I think Charlotte is absolutely incredible and that would be a dream come true as well (...) Britt and I have so much history. We have traveled together, flown together, we have shared hotel room beds together. She is my absolute best friend so it would be really, really cool to share the ring with her.''

Further in the interview, Purrazzo was asked to choose between Toni Storm and Lana, and The Virtuosa went with the former.

"Another one of my best friends is Toni Storm so I wanna say Toni Storm. In terms of wanting to wrestle her, and also whatever she needs as a human, IMPACT provides. I just want to see her thrive in whatever she chooses to do next, whether it's wrestling or it's not." Purrazzo continued.

What's next for Deonna Purrazzo?

Deonna Purrazzo made history with Mickie James at Hard To Kill by competing in the first-ever Knockouts Texas Death Match for the Knockouts World Championship. The Virtuosa was unsuccessful in capturing the title.

However, she turned a new leaf as she defeated Rok-C to capture the ROH Women's World Championship in a title-for-title match, becoming a double champion in the process.

Following the match, she was confronted by Maria Kanellis and other ROH talent before Willie Mack, Rich Swann and Matthew Rehwoldt made the save. It will be interesting to see how the story develops going forward.

