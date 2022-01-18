"A living legend" - Deonna Purrazzo heaps praise on five-time WWE Women's Champion (Exclusive)

Deonna Purrazzo recently opened up about working with reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James.

The Virtuosa had a heated feud with James that lasted several months and culminated in the first-ever Knockouts Texas Death Match and the latter retained her title.

In an interview with Jose G. of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Purrazzo heaped praise on James and called her a living legend.

"Working with Mickie was such a learning curve (...) because everything we built over the last 6-7 months was something I was doing for the first time (...) Mickie is a living legend, right? She's been doing this for so long that she's been there and done that in every situation, so it was really fun to sit back and observe the things she finds important for storytelling or what moments she thinks are key to get longevity out of a match. So I've learnt so much so far from working with her and being in her presence, (...) being able to do this story," Deonna Purrazzo said.

Deonna Purrazzo and Mickie James made history at Hard To Kill

Deonna Purrazzo spoke about the journey of their feud and how they made history during its final chapter.

"We started at Slammiversary, then through NWA's EmPowerrr pay-per-view and then NWA 73 the next night, culminating at the first-ever Knockouts main event at Hard to Kill in the first-ever Women's (Knockouts) Texas Death Match. Being in the main event is everything I ever wanted. (...) people kept asking me, 'What's next? What more can you do?' I always wanted to be given the main event spot and not just because I'm a woman but because we warranted a main event spot. I've told such an incredible story that we are taking that spot from the men so to be able to finally do that was the last (tick) that I needed and we capped off 2021 and went into 2022 in such an amazing way."

You can check out the complete interview below:

Following a loss at Hard To Kill, Purrazzo went on to Rok-C on the next episode of IMPACT Wrestling to become the new ROH Women's World Champion and retained her AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. It will be interesting to see if she gets to face Mickie James for the Knockouts Championship at some point.

