"He deserves it" - Former Knockouts Champion on Josh Alexander becoming the face of IMPACT Wrestling (Exclusive)

ROH Women's World Champion Deonna Purrazzo recently shared her thoughts on Josh Alexander.

After waiting close to six months for his title opportunity, Alexander finally faced Moose at Rebellion last week where he captured the IMPACT World Championship for the second time in his career. The big win also came in the presence of his family.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Virtuosa commented on The Walking Weapon becoming the face of IMPACT Wrestling, sharing her exuberance in seeing him prove his doubters wrong:

"I am so, so thrilled for Josh (Alexander). I love people who can prove other people wrong and I think the position that Josh is in is not necessarily the position a lot of people saw him in two years ago. So he earned the opportunity to become the world champion and then he capitalized on it and he deserves it," Deonna Purrazzo said. (08:23 - 08:47)

Purrazzo also spoke about Alexander's family and was excited about his reign as the world champion:

"I'm so excited to see what he does as the IMPACT World Champion and personally, I love Josh, I love his wife, I love Jett. To see them and feel the energy that they had at Rebellion for Josh to win, that was a real family thing and you could just feel that, feel the excitement and passion that they as a family have. I think everyone's dream in wrestling is to find their wife or their husband and have them love what you love equally and they just exude that as a family. So I'm so excited for them." (08:48 - 09:27)

The feud between Josh Alexander and Moose started at Bound For Glory, where the former defeated Christian Cage to become the new IMPACT World Champion. Just moments later, Moose challenged an exhausted Alexander for the title, courtesy of winning the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at the same event.

After being on separate paths for months, the feud was rekindled in March. Moose crossed the line by involving Alexander's family, which infuriated him further. The Walking Weapon finally got his comeuppance at Rebellion, where he won the title in a feel-good moment.

You can check out the complete interview with Deonna Purrazzo below:

Josh Alexander has multiple threats on IMPACT Wrestling

Within a week of becoming world champion, Josh Alexander became a marked man. He was put into his first title defense on the latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling in a rematch against Moose. The Walking Weapon was ready for the challenge as he managed to defend his title successfully.

Following the match, it was revealed that he will be defending his title next week at Under Siege against Tomohiro Ishii, an opponent handpicked by Scott D'Amore. After defeating Chris Sabin and Jay White at Rebellion, Steve Maclin has also set his sights on the World Championship.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell