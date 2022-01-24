Deonna Purrazzo heaps praise on former NXT Tag Team Champion (Exclusive)

Deonna Purrazzo recently shared her thoughts on her partnership with former NXT Tag Team Champion Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English).

Rehwoldt signed with IMPACT Wrestling in 2021 and has been in the corner of The Virtuosa ever since. He has played a vital role in helping Purrazzo retain her title multiple times throughout the last year.

Speaking to Jose G of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Purrazzo heaped praise on Rehwoldt and explained how their partnership formed organically.

"So it was really organic actually. We were doing a homecoming tournament and you know IMPACT wanted me to be a part of it and like who kind of fits with The Virtuosa and they planned on bringing Matthew Rehwoldt in any way and they kind of put us together and it worked. There was no effort needed and they were like maybe we will come up with an entrance or something but we were like, 'we got this' because his character is the drama king and I am so dramatic in who The Virtuosa is and it worked," Deonna Purrazzo said.

Deonna Purrazzo wants to continue her partnership with Rehwoldt

Deonna Purrazzo further commented on Rehwoldt's involvement in her storyline with Mickie James.

"In a lot of ways, The Virtuosa is supposed to be this big evil, mean heel, bad guy but I have this weird dynamic with fans who respect me and have been with me on this journey for so long and are seeing me get what I deserve in some way. So they cheer me and to kind of solidify me as the bad guy, they paired me with Matthew Rehwoldt and I was so happy that we were able to navigate him being part of the main event because he has been an integral part of the story Mickie and I have been telling, so he deserved a bit of the spotlight too for what he has done for us. I think he's phenomenal, he can really do it all and I am so excited to see what his future is with IMPACT and I hope I'm next to him for the ride," Deonna Purrazzo added.

Rehwoldt also interfered in the Texas Death match, helping Deonna onto her feet to break the count and also absorbed a blow from a guitar for his troubles. Despite his efforts, James went on to retain the title. He also saved Purrazzo from an attack by the ROH group on IMPACT Wrestling following her title match against Rok-C. It would be interesting to see where their partnership heads next.

