Deonna Purrazzo opens up on Steve Maclin's run in IMPACT Wrestling (Exclusive)

Deonna Purrazzo recently shared her thoughts about her fiancé Steve Maclin's tenure in IMPACT Wrestling.

Ever since his debut last June, Maclin (FKA Steve Cutler in WWE) has had an incredible run with the promotion. He wasn't pinned or submitted for more than six months before finally being pinned by Trey Miguel earlier this year at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Virtuosa spoke about Maclin's impressive run as a singles competitor.

"I've been asked this question so much recently, and I feel like I blush and I get nervous. I love watching him go out there and put his heart and soul into what he is doing. He was in a very similar situation that I was [in] when I came to IMPACT Wrestling, being released and kind of not knowing what was next or what his options were. He, unfortunately, didn't have the indie experience and as much name value as some of the other people had, in his situation. So, being able to come in to IMPACT Wrestling was really going to be a chance for him to show the world what he can do and what he's always been capable of doing," Deonna Purrazzo said. (00:27 - 01:05)

Elaborating further, Purrazzo was confident that Maclin would continue to put up excellent performances at IMPACT Wrestling.

"So, every time I get asked this question, Bound For Glory, we thought it was his breakout moment, Oh! Hard to Kill was his breakout moment. We thought it was Rebellion, but I promise you there is so much more coming because this is his entire world and I think he's gonna continue to show the entire world what he does best and prove everybody wrong." (01:06 - 01:25)

Steve Maclin defeated Chris Sabin and Jay White in a triple threat match at the Rebellion pay-per-view last month to build momentum towards a potential world championship match.

What is next for Steve Maclin in IMPACT Wrestling?

On the post-Rebellion episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Josh Alexander defended his IMPACT World Title against Moose in a rematch. Ahead of their clash, Scott D'Amore announced that he would handpick the next challenger for a title match at Under Siege.

Following the aforementioned win, Maclin cut an intense promo where he staked his claim for the world title, wanting to be D'Amore's handpicked challenger. However, D'Amore picked Tomohiro Ishii instead.

On the latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling, a Gauntlet for the Gold was held to determine Alexander's challenger at Slammiversary! Maclin made it to the final three before being eliminated by Sabin. It will be interesting to see what transpires between the two and if the former can win the world title soon.

