'They are my girls' - Deonna Purrazzo on The IInspiration stepping away from the ring (Exclusive)

Deonna Purrazzo has shared the locker room with many talented women over the years, including Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee, also known as The IInspiration.

In a move that stunned the world, the duo announced that they would be taking a step back from the pro wrestling world in a joint statement released recently.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling interviewed The Virtuosa herself and asked her for her thoughts on the departure. She claims she was as surprised as everyone else when she heard the news:

"But it has been so great and an honor to share the locker room with Cassie and Jess. To get to know them as performers and also, as real-life people, inside the ring, and outside the ring. I am good friends with both of them and I am just excited for them to take the next step into the next phase of their life," Deonna Purrazzo said. [2.30-2.58]

Purrazzo added that whatever the duo does next, she would support both McKay and Lee 100%.

"And they are not saying that they are done with wrestling. They're just taking a step back to focus on other opportunities. And whatever else comes their way. Those are my girls, I'm supportive of them 100%. And I can't wait to see them kill it and crush their dreams in whatever other form of entertainment they do it in." [2.58-3.41]

Check out Sportskeeda's full interview with Deonna Purrazzo below:

Deonna Purrazzo may be right about McKay and Lee's big future plans

As Purrazzo said, The IInspiration may be taking a sabbatical to focus on other avenues of entertainment like cinema.

Michael Matteo Rossi @MichaelMatteoRo 🥳 Great end to the week as @JessicaMcKay has been cast in my feature film The Charisma Killers in the fall, woo! Great end to the week as @JessicaMcKay has been cast in my feature film The Charisma Killers in the fall, woo! 🎥🥳 https://t.co/ntnIyNpN3f

McKay is scheduled to be a part of the movie mentioned above, and Lee has also been vocal about her acting dreams on social media.

Cassie Lee @CassieLee I’m gonna be the lead in a rom-com one day I’m gonna be the lead in a rom-com one day ☺️

With many wrestlers transitioning to the silver screen, there is no reason why The IInspiration cannot start this new chapter in their careers. As Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dave Bautista have proved, alongside a thriving career in Hollywood, the door to the pro wrestling world is always open!

