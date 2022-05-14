Deonna Purrazzo reflects on being a champion in multiple promotions (Exclusive)

Two-time Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo recently shared her thoughts on winning titles in multiple promotions.

In the last year-and-a-half, Purrazzo competed in multiple promotions and managed to achieve many accolades. She held the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship for the second-longest time in the title's history. She also held the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship for 252 days and the ROH Women's World Championship for close to four months.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Virtuosa spoke about her dominant run in the last couple of years.

"Oh! It feels amazing. You know, I can only thank IMPACT Wrestling for giving me that platform to be able to show the world who I always thought I could be, who nine-year-old Deonna dreamt of becoming, I am that woman today. So, it feels amazing, and as much work as I have put in the last two years to be a four-time world champion, there's still so much left that I want to do there's no stopping me," Deonna Purrazzo said. (03:57 - 04:26)

You can check out the complete interview below:

Deonna Purrazzo recently made her AEW in-ring debut where she battled Mercedes Martinez to determine the Undisputed ROH Women's World Champion, albeit in a losing effort.

Deonna Purrazzo will fight for the Knockouts Championship soon

In the latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Gail Kim announced the first-time ever Queen of the Mountain match at Slammiversary! where reigning Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz will be defending her title against Jordynne Grace, Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazo, and Mia Yim.

Yim returned to IMPACT Wrestling last week at Under Siege, saving Taya Valkyrie from Purrazzo's attack. The latter, alongside Steelz and Evans, attacked Yim on this week's show in return, before Valkyrie and Grace showed up to make the save. It will be interesting to see how their rivalry affects the dynamics of the upcoming match.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Angana Roy