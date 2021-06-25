Details on backstage decision to crown Kenny Omega as IMPACT Wrestling Champion

Kenny Omega's crowning as IMPACT Wrestling World Champion wasn't a hastily put-together decision but was planned well in advance.

As per the latest report by Wrestling Observer Radio, IMPACT Wrestling has already planned out with AEW how long Omega's reign with the world title will last. Plus, which wrestlers will show up in either promotion was also discussed ahead of the two companies inking a deal.

Since the forbidden door between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling has opened, the reigning AEW Champion has been the biggest beneficiary of the relationship as he's sitting atop the mountain in both promotions.

The Cleaner captured the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship from Rich Swann in a title vs title match at Rebellion 2021 in what was one of the best matches of the year.

While many criticized the promotion for simply cashing in on Omega's momentum, new reports suggest the decision was taken after much deliberation with AEW.

Though there's no clarity on when Omega will lose his IMPACT Wrestling World Championship, fans can feel assured of the fact that the title will be captured by someone from the home promotion sooner rather than later.

Kenny Omega will defend his IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at Slammiversary 2021

IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega will put his title on the line against Sami Callihan at Slammiversary 2021.

The build-up to their clash has been terrific, to say the least, with Callihan being fired at Against All Odds 2021 before being eventually reinstated on IMPACT Wrestling TV, leading to some must-see segments.

One of the biggest matches in @IMPACTWRESTLING history.



One of the biggest matches in my career.



July 17th.



I get back what’s ours, and make @TheDonCallis watch as I bash @KennyOmegamanX’s brains in. #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/U2J4PfhPBW — THE DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) June 18, 2021

Sami Callihan dethroning Omega from his position at the July 17th show wouldn't come as a surprise as he's immensely beloved by the promotion's fanbase. Plus, with crowds returning to an IMPACT Wrestling show for the first time in more than a year, Callihan's crowning could garner a great reaction from fans.

Are you enjoying Kenny Omega's run as IMPACT Wrestling World Champion? Do you think Sami Callihan is the ideal candidate to dethrone him? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Arjun