In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Disco gave his thoughts on former TNA/IMPACT President Dixie Carter. Disco Inferno signed with TNA in 2002 and stayed with the promotion until 2004.

During his time in TNA, he was a member of the Sports Entertainment Xtreme faction and later ended up as the leader of the group. Disco has made sporadic appearances on TNA/Impact Wrestling programming since 2007.

Disco Inferno likes "professional" Dixie Carter

Former TNA and WCW star Disco Inferno was the guest on this week's edition of SK Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. During the interview, Disco was asked about what Dixie Carter like backstage.

The former TNA star put Dixie Carter over as a professional and gave fans an insight into what she was like backstage. He added that he felt everyone had underestimated her and credited her for how long she was a part of the professional wrestling business.

"Always very professional. I like Dixie. I just knew what she was up against. The professional wrestling business is filled with sharks and snakes and they were at her except that she was smartened up pretty quickly and she gave it right back to them. The funniest thing about it is there are always these stories 'Dixie Carter lied'.

"No, DIxie Carter realized she was getting worked by everybody else so she said okay, I'm just going to work them back. That's what that was. Really, people underestimated her, you know? She didn't really have like... she didn't have a chance from the get-go. There's no way that whole culture of guys is going to let her succeed. But she stayed in the game for a pretty long time. I gotta give her credit."

Dixie Carter was president of TNA/Impact Wrestling from 2003 to 2017 when Anthem Sports and Entertainment bought out the promotion.

