Disco Inferno reveals the biggest issue with WWE right now [Exclusive]

Former WCW star Disco Inferno was a guest on the latest edition of SK Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. During the show, Disco Inferno was asked about his thoughts on what the biggest problem is with WWE today. Disco started by saying that WWE were ignoring issues that fans had with the product:

They are ignoring things that are turning fans off of the product.

Disco then referenced the recent article Variety magazine did about pro wrestling's declining ratings. The top reason on the poll for fans who no longer watch wrestling was that pro wrestling is more cartoonish now than before.

Disco Inferno continued:

It's too cartoonish, right, which is the problem with professional wrestling today and it's not just with WWE. When people turn on these shows, they're hearing wrestling's on, if you're turning it on and watching Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, you're like wow, this is interesting, this is pretty compelling stuff. But if you're watching like Otis and The Miz and Morrison, you're just saying this is goofy, cartoonish, fake, buddy cop movie acting stuff. This is like a B movie comedy, you know what I'm saying? It's way too much of that on the shows. The shows today are splintered with four or five or six compelling things in nine hours of TV that we have, right? Everything else seems to be grounded in comedy or cartoonishness. And it's like, the mix isn't good. There's too much of it. Theres not enough serious stuff.

Disco Inferno on what WWE can do to turn things around

Disco Inferno added that WWE need to do more serious angles like the Roman Reigns storyline. Disco also pointed out a big issue with Monday Night RAW:

Until they start turning things more serious, like the Roman angle, you see how successful that angle is and like, ok guys maybe this is the blueprint. But no, you gotta have goofy guys saying goofy things, doing goofy things, acting nonsensical. That's for me, the biggest problem across the board, Monday Night RAW especially, whch is why they're doing atrociously low ratings.

Disco said that a lot of promos in WWE look artificial and look like the wrestlers are reading scripted lines.

