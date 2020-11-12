Doc Gallows reveals how IMPACT Wrestling help their wrestlers

The Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, were recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet on The Chris Van Vliet show. There, Doc Gallows talked about Scott D'Amore and Don Callis of IMPACT Wrestling and how IMPACT helped their wrestlers in their ventures.

Readers can also check out the full interview between Chris Van Vliet and The Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, here.

Doc Gallows explains how IMPACT Wrestling helps the outside projects of their wrestlers

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson have invested a lot of time in their outside venture, Talk'N Shop A Mania, which they have fun with. Doc Gallows revealed that IMPACT Wrestling helps them by advertising the show while they are leading up to the event. He said that he wanted to put over IMPACT Wrestling's Scott D'Amore and Don Callis for their work in helping their wrestlers by supporting their ventures.

Doc Gallows: "Anytime we get to speak publicly about any of this, I like to take a moment and just kind of put those guys over. Put over Scott D'Amore and Don Callis and everybody over at Impact because they completely embraced us the same way I think that we completely embraced them and they've been nothing but helpful on that end. You'll see leading up to Talk'N Shop A Mania 2 they'll be a commercial in there for Talk'N Shop A Mania and they'll be stuff like that on their television program and I think that speaks volumes to them and how they get behind and support their talent and the outside projects that we're working on and all kinds of stuff like that."

Given the timing of these comments, IMPACT Wrestling stands in stark contrast with WWE, who recently suspended the Twitch accounts of many of their wrestlers who work for them currently. Leading WWE Superstars like Paige, AJ Styles, and others regularly streamed on Twitch and also worked on other third-party streaming services.

WWE banned the use of their streaming services with the intention of bringing them under the purview of WWE. While the current status of the ban is not quite sure, several wrestlers are not streaming at the moment, while some others have resumed their streaming.