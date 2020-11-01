Doc Gallows reveals why The Good Brothers signed with IMPACT Wrestling after WWE release

Doc Gallows was recently interviewed by The Guerrilla Position, where he talked about why The Good Brothers signed with IMPACT Wrestling after being released from WWE.

The two of them signed with IMPACT Wrestling as soon as their no-compete clause with WWE had run its course.

Doc Gallows on why The Good Brothers sign with IMPACT Wrestling after WWE

When The Good Brothers were released from WWE, they could have signed with any promotion, but instead, they chose to sign with IMPACT Wrestling. Fans had expected they may go to AEW, but the decision to go to IMPACT Wrestling surprised everyone and their debut at Slammivesary was a massive one.

Doc Gallows revealed that after leaving WWE, they went to IMPACT Wrestling because they had history with IMPACT Wrestling and Scott D'Amore.

"Well I've said this publicly and I'll say this forever Scott D'Amore and a lot of the guys at Impact but Scott in particular. Karl and I had a long history with him, Scott was actually my agent when I was coming into New Japan, it was a combination of Scott and Karl when I was leaving TNA that got me over there. The relationship with Scott and Karl goes back further when he was training in Cincinnati Ohio."

Gallows added that when the release took place they were motivated to make the move as there was a lot that they would be able to do with IMPACT Wrestling that they had not been able to do in WWE.

"I had big motivation once the release happened. There were a lot of things that we wanted to do Machine Gun(Karl Anderson ) and myself that we wouldn't have been able to do under that umbrella(WWE). We fully enter the alcohol business, we have our own podcast, our own cartoon. I'm running my own wrestling promotion and we're putting the shows on Impact Plus. Impact Wrestling was a natural fit."

Gallows and Anderson were dominant immediately after their debut at IMPACT Wrestling. At Bound For Glory, they attempted to win the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championships, but lost the match to The North in the fatal four-way.