IMPACT Wrestling Executive Don Callis has been making all the noise in the world of Pro Wrestling. After appearing on AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago, Callis helped his good friend Kenny Omega win the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley. The duo ended the night by announcing the birth of a historic partnership between IMPACT and AEW.

In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online’s Michael Morales Torres, Don Callis discussed the unpredictability of his and Kenny Omega’s moves. The IMPACT Executive further discussed a host of topics, as well.

Check out Don Callis' full interview with Lucha Libre Online below:

Don Callis opens up on his and Kenny Omega's unpredictability

Don Callis started by claiming that anything involving him and Omega was not booked nor created, and the duo was rather being themselves. Callis also addressed that he and the newly crowned AEW World Champion rewrote history and it led them to become the most talked-about pairing in all of professional wrestling:

"Nothing about Kenny Omega and Don Callis was written or booked or created. It just was, we're just being ourselves. There's probably a lesson there for people; but the reality is that without all of the quote-unquote infrastructure that you're referring to, Kenny Omega and Don Callis rewrote history and became the most talked about pairing in the business and a long time."

Callis further clarified by stating that the history that is being rewritten by him and Omega isn't an angle, but is rather part of real life. The IMPACT Executive added that he isn't doing any of this for the fans and neither for a company, and his sole purpose is to make history:

"This isn’t an angle. This is life. This is history. But we all think very small and that's unfortunate. But I don't really care if I can change the way people think. Because I'm not doing this for fans. I'm not doing this for a company. I’m doing this for history. So you can come along for a ride. They say the winners get to write the history and by any account Kenny Omega and Don Callis are the are the winners here today."

Advertisement

Don Callis even referenced his and Kenny Omega's time in New Japan Pro Wrestling when the duo changed the business at the Tokyo Dome. The IMPACT Executive promised to continue shocking the world like he has been doing under his promotion:

"We were three years ago when we changed the business with the Tokyo Dome and we are right at this moment, right now, and I am fully in this moment that we're going to continue to shock the world like we did on Impact Wrestling last night."

What's next for Don Callis and Kenny Omega?

With the assistance of Don Callis, Kenny Omega has once again reunited the band. The AEW World Champion has paired himself with The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, in IMPACT and the trio will challenge Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns at IMPACT: Hard To Kill in January.