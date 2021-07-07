IMPACT's Don West posts positive message on Twitter following cancer diagnosis

IMPACT commentator Don West gave an update on Twitter during his fight against cancer. In a heartfelt and fervent message, the 57-year old IMPACT legend said:

"I know that I am going through a tough deal but seeing all of your well wishes has boosted my spirit tremendously. Thank you to everyone for your support and your prayers and your kindness and I am going to beat this cancer so that I can go on the air again." tweeted West

Don West was diagnosed with brain lymphoma

Don West returned at Slammiversary XV

About a month back, in a highly upsetting statement, Don West penned an open letter on KPQ revealing that he had been diagnosed with brain lymphoma and would begin treatment immediately:

Hello everybody, Don West here to tell you about how disappointed I am not to be talking about the Seattle Seahawks, the Mariners, the Wenatchee Wild and everything else that we love to talk about every day on the Don West Show. Many of you have wondered where I have been and why the show is on hiatus. So I want to share this news directly with you. I have been diagnosed with a brain lymphoma and will begin immediate treatment. I want to thank my wife Terri for her love and support, my family and everyone that works at Cherry Creek Media and KPQ. I also want to thank the Don West Show’s incredible sponsors and my friends for all the prayers that are coming my way. I am praying the chemotherapy will help me heal faster and hopefully I’ll be back on the radio soon. I can’t wait until this is all over and I can be back with you all again, I love you all! - Don West

Don West was a big part of TNA from 2002 to 2012, working as a color commentator. He returned to IMPACT at the Slammiversary XV pay-per-view in 2017 and has been with them since. Many of his friends and IMPACT fans offered him a lot of love and support, including Jeff Jarrett who hired him at the inception of TNA in 2002.

It was a much-needed update from Don West and we all hope he pulls through and can get back to his family and on the air as soon as possible.

