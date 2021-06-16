Former IMPACT Wrestling broadcaster Don West diagnosed with Brain Cancer

Former IMPACT Wrestling commentator Don West has revealed that he was recently diagnosed with brain lymphoma. West has been on hiatus from his radio show "The Don West Show" of late, with fans wondering why he was absent.

The IMPACT Wrestling veteran hosts the show NewsRadio 560 KQP, where he discusses a variety of sporting topics. Addressing his well-wishers and fans, West issued a letter through which he detailed his battle with the deadly disease.

West wrote that he was optimistic and would begin treatment immediately. He further thanked his wife and employers, who have been supportive during these tumultuous times.

The IMPACT Wrestling legend concluded by writing that he's gunning to be back as soon as he heals.

“Hello everybody,Don West here to tell you about how disappointed I am not to be talking about the Seattle Seahawks, the Mariners, the Wenatchee Wild and everything else that we love to talk about every day on the Don West Show.Many of you have wondered where I have been and why the show is on hiatus. So I want to share this news directly with you. I have been diagnosed with a brain lymphoma and will begin immediate treatment.I want to thank my wife Terri for her love and support, my family and everyone that works at Cherry Creek Media and KPQ. I also want to thank the Don West Show’s incredible sponsors and my friends for all the prayers that are coming my way. I am praying the chemotherapy will help me heal faster and hopefully I’ll be back on the radio soon.I can’t wait until this is all over and I can be back with you all again, I love you all!Don West”

Soon after the news broke, IMPACT Wrestling founder Jeff Jarrett took to Twitter to reveal that he had spoken to Don West and disclosed he was in great spirits.

"Prayers up for my great friend, Don West! Just hung up the phone with him and he’s in great spirits and ready to take on this challenge!" tweeted Jeff Jarrett

Don West had a decade-long tenure with IMPACT Wrestling

Don West worked as a salesman on TV in the 90s, where he earned the reputation for having tremendous convincing skills.

In 2002, Don West made his way to IMPACT Wrestling as a color commentator and remained with the promotion until 2012. Apart from his broadcasting duties, West also oversaw the company's merchandise and sales initiatives.

Returning to the commentary booth for IMPACT Wrestling: Slammiversary 2017, the show marked Don West's final appearance for the promotion.

The Sportskeeda community wishes Don West a speedy recovery.

