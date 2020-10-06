EC3 possibly joining new promotion after IMPACT Wrestling

In the middle of April, 2020, WWE went through some massive budget cuts thanks to the pandemic. With the budget cuts came the resultant releases of their staff members and wrestling Superstars from the company. A large number of WWE Superstars were released at that time, including some top names of WWE Superstars. Alongside names like Rusev (now known as Miro in AEW), Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Kurt Angle, Eric Young, and others, EC3 was also released from WWE during this time. When he was released, as soon as his non-compete clause expired, EC3 signed with IMPACT Wrestling.

Now, it appears that EC3 will not be restricting himself to only IMPACT Wrestling, and could be heading to a new destination — Ring Of Honor. The company has released a new video on their YouTube channel, indicating that EC3 might be making his way to their company, as it teased his debut.

EC3 possibly also joining Ring of Honor after IMPACT Wrestling

EC3 has made several mentions of not being restricted to IMPACT Wrestling despite working there.

Control. Freedom. Purpose.⁣

⁣

Three essential words lost in a global landscape marred by division, disaster, and disease.⁣

⁣

Join a #FreeEC3 as he takes the first steps to freeing himself. ⁣

⁣

Join ec3 as he steps into #TheNarrative.⁣

⁣

7/18/2020 12:00 AM⁣

⁣

Link in Bio pic.twitter.com/YhdsrPwEID — I|I essential character I|I (@therealec3) July 17, 2020

Now, it appears in a Ring of Honor video titled 'Control Your Narrative', EC3 is being teased for the company. A group of hooded men walked down the railroad tracks with hoodies with 'III' on the back.

Since joining IMPACT Wrestling and ever since he has left WWE, EC3 has been talking about how he wants to control his narrative. One of the first things that he said when joined IMPACT Wrestling was that he was not home, but he was not 'back'. He said that his reality was not restricted to the IMPACT Wrestling company. In fact, he said that nostalgia and comfort were not things that interested him. He said this, while indicating that he might have been back in IMPACT Wrestling, but he was not there to say.

"I have no home. I'm not 'back.' I'm not here for 'friends' or 'family.' In reality, who I am, has never been here. 'Nostalgia' and 'comfort' do not interest me. This isn't what you think this is. This is more. #ControlYourNarrative #FreeEC3."

I have no home



I’m not “back”



I’m not here for “friends” or “family”



⁣⁣In reality, who I am, has never been here



⁣⁣“Nostalgia” and “comfort” do not interest me



This isn’t what you think this is



This is more#ControlYourNarrative#FreeEC3@IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/7WHkQxYI46 — I|I essential character I|I (@therealec3) July 19, 2020

With the hint always being that he would not be restricting himself to IMPACT Wrestling, now it appears that EC3 could be working for Ring of Honor soon as well.