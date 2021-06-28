Eddie Edwards to wrestle NJPW legend in a huge match on this week's IMPACT Wrestling 

Eddie Edwards will lock horns against NJPW veteran Satoshi Kojima on the upcoming edition of IMPACT Wrestling.

The two teamed up on the previous episode, where they challenged Violent By Design's Deaner and Joe Doering for the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championship. Despite a spirited effort, they failed to capture the titles.

Eddie Edwards made the special request to wrestle Satoshi Kojima on this week's episode before the veteran performer departs for Japan. Considering how revered these two performers are, the bout promises to be nothing less than a banger.

Satoshi Kojima, a former two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, debuted for IMPACT Wrestling in May and fought Doering at Against All Odds. He lost to the Violent By Design member at the event.

It would be interesting to see if W.Morrissey will play a part in the proceedings. A feud between the former WWE star and Edwards was teased in the previous episode and could intensify this week. By the looks of it, Edwards could clash with Morrissey at Slammiversary 2021.

What else is on the cards for this week's IMPACT Wrestling?

Apart from the aforementioned bout, there are a few more matches that fans can look forward to on this week's IMPACT Wrestling.

IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega will team with The Good Brothers to represent Team Don Callis in a match against Sami Callihan, Moose, and Chris Sabin, representing Team Tommy Dreamer.

Apart from that, Chris Bey and IMPACT Wrestling legend Petey Williams will horns to build anticipation for the Ultimate X match for the X-Division Championship at Slammiversary 2021.

Lastly, Rich Swann and Willie Mack will face off with Fallah Bahh and TJP. The winner could earn a shot at the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championships at the July 17th pay-per-view.

Here's the updated card for the show:

Team Callis (Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers) vs. Team Dreamer (Sami Callihan, Moose, and Chris Sabin) TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams Satoshi Kojima vs. Eddie Edwards

Which match are you looking forward to on this week's IMPACT Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section.

