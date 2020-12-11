Eric Bischoff talks candidly about the way he looked in TNA

On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson centred the episode around a watch-along of the TNA Final Resolution from 2010.

During the podcast, Bischoff had some very disparaging remarks about his personal appearance on the pay-per-view.

"I looked like s**t. I wasn't in TV shape, meaning I was carrying probably 15-20 extra pounds at that point. I didn't put forth the effort. I performed; my performances were generally decent or pretty good, but my physical appearance [was bad]. I go back and look at it now, I'm kind of embarrassed that I allowed myself [to look like that].

Eric Bischoff went on to state that when he joined TNA it was as an Executive Producer behind the scenes and not as an on-screen talent.

"I wish somebody would have pushed me aside and said, 'motherf***er, lose 20 pounds. Dress a little better and then show up next week.' Part of that was I just really wasn't into it. It wasn't my goal to be on TV in TNA, it just wasn't." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Eric Bischoff joined TNA as an Executive Producer in 2010

Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan debut on TNA in January 2010 in a bid to take the company to new heights. The first move was to reignite the "Monday Night Wars" and go head-to-head with WWE in March of that year. The "war" was short-lived as TNA moved back to their original Thursday night time slot just two months later.

Final Resolution aired on December 5th 2010 from the Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida. The card featured an array of interesting match ups such as Jeff Hardy vs Matt Morgan in a NO Disqualification match for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, Jeff Jarrett vs Samoa Joe in a Submission match and The Motor City Machine Guns vs Generation Me (aka The Young Bucks) in a Full Metal Mayhem match for the TNA World Tag Team Championships.

#OnThisDay in 2010: TNA Final Resolution PPV: Jeff Hardy defeated Matt Morgan in a No Disqualification match to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Title. The match nearly didn’t happen. Multiple reports came out the day after the show that Hardy showed up in no condition to perform pic.twitter.com/solaXyly1A — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) December 5, 2020

The TNA Final Resolution pay-per-view was met with mixed reviews that fortunately for Eric Bischoff did not mention his appearance.