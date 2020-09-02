Eric Young wins IMPACT World Championship

A little more than a month after returning to IMPACT Wrestling, Eric Young has shocked the wrestling world tonight by becoming the new IMPACT World Champion after a colossal clash with Eddie Edwards!

Edwards had successfully defended the championship he won against Trey, Sami Callihan, Brian Myers and Rob Van Dam in open challenges since his Slammiversary victory, but came up short tonight against the World Class Maniac Eric Young.

Sportskeeda meets Eric Young

Just a few weeks ago, when we caught up with the World Class Maniac to discuss his return to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary, Young noted how it felt "good" to be part of something he believed in again.

We're not one to try correct the World Class Maniac, but maybe it's worth noting how Eric Young isn't just part of something he believes in, but something that believes in him too in IMPACT Wrestling.

You can watch Eric Young on IMPACT weekly every Tuesday at 8pm PT on AXS TV in the US or via IMPACT's Twitch channel. UK viewers can watch IMPACT on Wednesdays at 9PM UK time on Fight Network UK.