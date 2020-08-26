IMPACT Wrestling has changed the way that the community sees the wrestling community at this time. Ever since Slammiversary, IMPACT Wrestling has taken things to the next level with several former WWE Superstars making their debuts and returns in the company. However, one of the most notable returns on IMPACT Wrestling was that of Eric Young, who inserted himself into the IMPACT World Championship match. While he would not win the match, he would go on to injure Rich Swann, and has been on a tear through the rest of IMPACT's roster.

On this week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling, things came to a head, and now, he finally got his chance for a title shot once again.

Eric Young to face Eddie Edwards on next week's IMPACT Wrestling

Eric Young attacked Rich Swann on the day that he was retiring from IMPACT Wrestling. After having injured him during the match at Slammiversary, Young was not done and took out Swann when he was leaving after his speech about retirement.

On this week's IMPACT Wrestling episode, he came to the ring and attacked Edwards after he had already defended his title against Rob Van Dam. Edwards was furious and addressed Young challenging him to a match right then and there, but Eric Young declined it.

.@TheEricYoung will face @TheEddieEdwards for the IMPACT World Championship NEXT WEEK but that didn't stop him from causing CHAOS this week. #Emergence #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/v911he8kep — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 26, 2020

"Look at you. Tough guy, a hero, the martyr, pathetic, pathetic, pathetic. You're playing checkers and I'm playing chess. You're running around here furious, reacting to things in real time, and I'm five steps ahead. This whole thing, Eddie, is by design, my design. You and the whole world want to convince yourself that Rich Swann, what happened to Rich, maybe it was an accident, maybe it was a bad mistake. Maybe it was not a singular, beautiful, orchestrated work of violence, but it was, by a world class maniac. I was thinking about that for a long time, I stayed up late. I know you want to fight me, I know you want to fight me, I feel it. But we are not going to do that right now. We are not going to do that later tonight, we are going to do that next week, just like I planned."

Eric Young will be facing Eddie Edwards next week on IMPACT Wrestling.