Ethan Page was not pleased with last night's match at IMPACT Hard To Kill

Last night, many fans on social media seemed to enjoy the cinematic-style match on IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill between "All Ego" Ethan Page and The Karate Man. Unfortunately, one person who did not enjoy it was Page himself.

Earlier today, on his Patreon, Page sent out a message to his fans. He addressed his frustrations with IMPACT Wrestling and how he would be taking a break from social media, for the time being.

"From the afterlife. I’m going to take a full blown break from social media. I’ll be staying active on my personal Patreon as much as I can & probably in this group too cuz I love the fig life & u guys. Xoxox. But man .... last night sucked. I’m so embarrassed with how IMPACT! lazily edited that segment last night & forced it to be a joke. I felt the thought of the same guys fighting eachother was comedy enough & the more serious we took it the better the reaction would be. But cuz I left the company, they lied to my face & just did what they wanted the whole time. I’m sorry if any of my fans paid for that PPV & felt cheated. I honestly feel the free version I gave away was made with more love, care & attention to detail.

"Sadly I had no control over the creative or the final product & the editor refused to send it to me before hand .... so I saw it live with you guys & was surrounded by family. All scratching their heads at that high school project level delivery on a PPV. I pray ppl know I didnt edit that hot garbage. I actually begged IMPACT! Not to even have Karate man on tv. I only wanted it for my YouTube channel. But ... we don’t write the shows. We just get the scripts & do our best. Idk what else to say. Breaks my heart this company refuses to respect its talent or it’s fan base on a regularly basis. I tried. Oh well! Life goes on. That door is closed. Now let’s focus on what’s next.

"Hope you’re all well. I love all of you for supporting me & helping promote my projects. Because without you guys, karate man wouldn’t have been anything haha. I’m gonna just focus on the good that came of him for my social media & my personal channels. He’s gone now & May he live on in GOOD videos edited by the person who created him. Not stolen by a greedy company trying to capitalize on someone else’s hard work & creativity. Sorry if this comes off so negative. I know I’m usually a positive light for my fans ... but today, I need to just be honest. I was lied to. I was hurt. I was disrespected. And I need a break from it all. Love Julian."

So if you’re keeping track - Mickie James was pushed in front of a train, The OGz ran over a kid, Luchasaurus had his head smashed with a wrench, Allie was stabbed through the neck, John E. Bravo was shot and Ethan Page had his heart torn out.



Welcome to IMPACT Wrestling! pic.twitter.com/eiMYdlgbFS — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021

"That was dog s***" Ethan Page's quickly deleted tweet about last night's match at IMPACT Hard To Kill

A tweet from Ethan Page was quickly deleted after seeing the match on IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill.

Page initially responded to the IMPACT match last night on Twitter, but he quickly deleted the tweet you can see above, calling the cinematic match "dog s***."

One has to believe that there are no chances of IMPACT and Page coming to terms on a new contract as his current one with the company expired on the first day of the year.

Advertisement

With Page's IMPACT career officially coming to an end, where do you see him going next? Do you think he will land in WWE? Or would you rather see him show up somewhere like AEW? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.