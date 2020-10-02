Ethan Page talks about his future with his IMPACT Wrestling contract coming to an end

Ethan Page has been one of the major stars in IMPACT Wrestling during his time there. Page's current deal with IMPACT Wrestling is coming to an end at the end of the year, when he will become a free agent and have the option to sign with WWE or AEW.

However, talking about his time in IMPACT Wrestling, Ethan Page revealed during his interview with Sports Illustrated, that he wanted to concentrate on staying in IMPACT Wrestling if it is possible, instead of going to AEW or WWE.

“IMPACT has been amazing. They’re allowing me the opportunity to chat with other companies, and they’re handling this in an extremely professional manner. I’m open to chatting with other people, but my interest is hearing how Impact values me and what they’re willing to offer.”

Ethan Page reveals what IMPACT Wrestling need to give him for him to sign

Ethan Page talked about the fact that his contract with IMPACT Wrestling was coming to an end and said that he wanted to sign with the company, but he wanted them to sign him to a contract that would allow him to get a new house where his kid can have a playroom.

“Truthfully, I’ve been getting a lot of flack for posting so many shirtless photos online. I’m trying to change the perception of Ethan Page. I’m looking to convince Impact Wrestling to sign me to a new house. I’m tired of stepping on toys in my living room. My kid needs a playroom in a new house, so I’m trying to change my home life through my professional life. I’m trying to convince the world to stop looking at me as the charismatic, handsome, somewhat pudgy Ethan Page, and start looking at me as model-actor–world-renowned-superstar Ethan Page."

Ethan Page also talked about how IMPACT Wrestling was doing a lot for him, and there was a family environment in the company.

“If someone is willing to put my name on a contract and lock me down for a certain amount of it, I am going to represent as positively as I can. Impact started promoting my vlog, and people watching got a glimpse of that locker room camaraderie. It’s more of a family environment backstage now more than ever, especially with the new additions.