Exclusive: Deonna Purrazzo on Jordynne Grace, "She's hands down my greatest opponent"

In the past three years, Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace have carried IMPACT Wrestling through some tough times. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the promotion to run shows without a live audience just before Purrazzo signed with the company.

The feud between the unbeatable powerhouse and the top-tier technician continues to highlight IMPACT's ever-persistent focus on their women's division, which some companies still struggle with to this day.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam recently spoke to Deonna Purrazzo about her feud with Jordynne Grace over the years. Purrazzo was the one to dethrone Grace back at Slammiversary 2020, and their careers have been intertwined ever since in a feud that has elevated not just the Knockouts Division but IMPACT Wrestling as a whole.

When asked if Rebellion might be the last time we'd see the two in the ring together, Purrazzo was hopeful that wasn't the case:

"I hope it's not. Anytime Jordynne and I step into the ring together, its magic. She's hands down my greatest opponent. There's no one I create better pro wrestling with than Jordynne Grace. I work better with people that work different styles. I'm a technical wrestler. I love to be ground based, I love different transitions into the Fujiwara Armbar and the Venus De Milo and how to get out of it. I love that. But Jordynne has so much strength that I feel like we really complement each other in those ways," said Purrazzo. [From 03:30 to 04:05]

Aside from being ideal opponents in the ring, Deonna Purrazzo revealed that she and Jordynne Grace are quite close outside the ring. Of course, that makes for even better magic, as she put it when it comes to getting in the squared circle.

"On top of that, we're great friends outside of the ring. We are constantly like, 'Oh this is cool, we can do that. How do we up our game to do this?' We love our Knockouts Division and we want to continue to push boundaries and push the ideas of what a woman can accomplish in professional wrestling together. I think anytime we get in the ring together we get to do that. It's been three years since we've been in the ring together in a one-on-one competition," she added.

The current Knockouts World Champion further added:

"Slammiversary 2020 and Emergence 2020 were the last times we got to touch one-on-one. So this was really special for both of us to see how we could outdo ourselves. Could we live up to that expectation and the hype that we built? I think we did so." [From 4:05 to 4:50]

At this point, Deonna Purrazzo has bested Jordynne Grace in all three of their singles matches. Will the Juggernaut get another opportunity at the Virtuosa?

Deonna Purrazzo to defend the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Championship against Jordynne Grace at Under Siege

After IMPACT Wrestling this week, it was revealed that fans would be treated to a Rebellion rematch at Under Siege on May 26. Deonna Purrazzo defended the Knockouts World Championship against former champion Taylor Wilde in an excellent main event contest.

Immediately after the bout, she was attacked by Wilde's Knockouts Tag Team Title partner KiLynn King. The Coven vowed to end the "False Age of the Virtuosa" the week before and aimed to tear apart Purrazzo. Jordynne Grace made the save, sending the Coven out of the ring while locking eyes with her rival.

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING



BREAKING: @DeonnaPurrazzo will defend the Knockouts World Championship against @JordynneGrace at #UnderSiege on May 26 LIVE on IMPACT Plus from London, ON and if Grace loses she cannot get another title match as long as Deonna is champion.

IMPACT then announced that Purrazzo and Grace were set to clash once again, their fourth singles match in three years. Considering the chemistry these two have together, we'll hopefully get another main-event match between the two.

As if the stakes aren't high enough in title matches, this one has an added stipulation. If Jordynne loses, she can never challenge for the title again as long as Deonna Purrazzo is the champion.

